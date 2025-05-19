Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported net income of $7.2 million in its…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported net income of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The shipping company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $60.1 million.

