Sabre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $35.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $776.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.6 million.

