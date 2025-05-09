Sabine Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Friday reported earnings of $18.1 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Friday reported earnings of $18.1 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share.

The oil and gas property investor posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period.

