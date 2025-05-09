Live Radio
Sabine Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2025, 12:42 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Friday reported earnings of $18.1 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share.

The oil and gas property investor posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBR

