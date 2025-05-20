Ryvyl: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period.

