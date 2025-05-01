Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $129.8 million, or $2.08 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.79 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $63 million, or $1 per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $587.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $547 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.24 to $8.86 per share.

