Ryan Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $690.2 million in the period.

