RXO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

