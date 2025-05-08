Royalty Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $238 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $238 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $568 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $839 million.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.98 billion to $3.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPRX

