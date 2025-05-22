Ross Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $479.2 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $4.98 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.97 billion.

