Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $252 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.23 to $9.23 per share.

