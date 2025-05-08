Rocket Companies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter.

The Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.3 billion, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rocket Companies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.