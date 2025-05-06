RMR Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.6 million…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period.

