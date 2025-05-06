Rivian Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $545 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $545 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

