RingCentral: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.3 million in…

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its first quarter.

The Belmont, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $612.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $610.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $614 million to $620 million for the fiscal second quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.13 to $4.27 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.