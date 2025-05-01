Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 4:13 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMNI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up