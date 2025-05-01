Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMNI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.