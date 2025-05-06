Rigel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.7 million.

Rigel expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIGL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.