Revolve Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.8 million.

The Cerritos, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $296.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296 million.

