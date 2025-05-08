Restaurant Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $159 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $159 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QSR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.