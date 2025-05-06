Resideo Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported net income of $6 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported net income of $6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.23 to $2.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.49 billion.

