Repay Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.