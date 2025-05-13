Regis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Tuesday reported net income of $250,000 in its fiscal third…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Tuesday reported net income of $250,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $57 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.