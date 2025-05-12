Regenxbio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.1 million. On…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $89 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110 million.

