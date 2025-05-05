Live Radio
Regal Rexnord: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2025, 4:58 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $57.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $10.40 per share.

