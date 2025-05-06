Redfin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.5 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $221 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.4 million.

