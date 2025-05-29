Red Robin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $392.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.4 million.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRGB

