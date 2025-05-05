Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Monday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Monday reported a loss of $202.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.

