Ready Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $79.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $79.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $155 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.5 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.