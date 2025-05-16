Live Radio
Reading International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 16, 2025, 5:09 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period.

