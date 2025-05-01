RE/MAX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $74.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $75 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million.

