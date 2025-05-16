RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $72.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $437.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $440.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $246.2 million, or $7.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $424 million to $434 million.

