Rapid7: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $213 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.78 to $1.91 per share, with revenue ranging from $853 million to $863 million.

