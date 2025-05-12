RadNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Sunday reported a loss of $37.9 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Sunday reported a loss of $37.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $471.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443 million.

