Radiant Logistics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Monday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Renton, Washington-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $214 million in the period.

