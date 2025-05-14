Radcom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in…

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.

Radcom expects full-year revenue of $71.1 million.

