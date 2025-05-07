QVC Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $100 million…

QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $100 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.

