QuinStreet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $269.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.9 million.

QuinStreet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.