QuidelOrtho: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $692.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.7 million.

QuidelOrtho expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.81 billion.

