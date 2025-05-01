A home is one of the biggest purchases you can make. With so much at stake, it’s easy to get…

A home is one of the biggest purchases you can make. With so much at stake, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a new home and overlook key details. This is why walking in with a clear plan and the right list of questions is a must when house hunting.

“The goal is to look beyond the surface and make sure the house works for your lifestyle and budget,” says Becky Pendergrass, a real estate agent at Benchmark Realty in Nashville. “No one wants to buy a ‘dream home’ only to find out later it’s a money pit with a bass guitarist next door.”

To help you during your home search, here are some expert tips and a list of questions every buyer should ask when viewing a property for the first time.

Tips for Navigating a First Showing

You need to ask the right questions, but timing and demeanor matter just as much.

“The buyer’s priority is not to glean information at the showing, but to portray themselves to the listing agent as friendly, educated and easy to deal with,” says Jacob Wood, a broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg in New York City. “They can then direct any questions to their agent, who will get the correct answers in writing from confirmed sources.”

Adjina Dekidjiev, a broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg, says, “Buyers should ask about the property’s condition, renovation history and any potential issues or costs.”

“I recommend that buyers work with an experienced real estate broker who knows the neighborhood and market well and can also provide valuable insights about the value of the home, resale value, negotiability and investment potential,” she says.

What Is the Price of the Home?

The listing price of the home isn’t the only number buyers should pay attention to — concessions, closing costs and agent commission can all impact the true cost of the purchase.

According to Jessica Poulos, real estate agent and designated broker at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team in Olympia, Washington, your first questions during a home viewing should focus on finances.

“What is the price of the home? Are they paying concessions? Are they paying my buyer’s agent commission?” she says.

What Are the Ongoing Costs?

After the purchase, there are additional expenses alongside your monthly mortgage payments.

“Beyond the purchase price, buyers need to understand the full financial picture,” says Fiona Dogan, global real estate advisor at Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty in Rye, New York. “What are the property taxes? Do they get reassessed upon sale? What are the monthly carrying costs?” This includes utilities, homeowners association (HOA) fees, maintenance, homeowners insurance and property taxes.

Dogan also recommends asking if there are any special tax assessments or pending reassessments in the municipality as they can significantly increase your yearly tax bill. These assessments are often tied to local infrastructure projects, such as new schools, roads or utility upgrades, that are passed on to homeowners.

What’s Included in the Sale?

Not everything you see at a viewing will be included in the sale.

“Don’t assume anything!” says Donovan Reynolds, a real estate agent at Redfin in the Atlanta metro area. “Some sellers take appliances, light fixtures and even window treatments like blinds/shutters. I’ve seen buyers show up at the final walkthrough only to realize the fridge they thought was included is already gone. Always ask, and get it in writing!”

What’s the Neighborhood Like?

You might love the property, but the neighborhood could be a different story. ” I always tell buyers to drive by at different times of day,” Pendergrass says. “That quiet, peaceful street at 10 a.m. might turn into a Friday night tailgate party once the neighbors get home.”

Ask questions to get any and all information about the neighborhood. “What are the schools? What businesses are nearby? What are the neighboring properties used for? Is it residential, commercial or multi-use? Are there any future developments going on nearby?” says Poulos. “A buyer can also do research on a neighborhood by simply Googling the address or neighborhood.”

Is There an HOA and What Are the Rules?

If the home is in a neighborhood with an HOA, that means additional costs and there could be strict rules that dictate what you can and can’t do with your property.

“Some HOAs are great, others will fine you for leaving your trash can out 10 minutes too long,” Pendergrass explains. “It’s best to know what you’re signing up for.”

Why Are the Sellers Moving?

Why the sellers are moving may not make any difference, but in some cases, it could have something to do with the property or surrounding area. “This can tell you a lot. Maybe they’re relocating for work, or maybe there are issues with the house or neighborhood,” Reynolds says. “If they’re in a hurry to sell, you might have more room to negotiate.”

What’s the History of the Listing?

Knowing the history of the listing can give buyers valuable insight into whether or not the property is worth the investment. For example, if the home has been on and off the market multiple times or had several price drops, it could point to issues like overpricing, inspection problems or low buyer interest.

“Buyers want to know if they’re making a smart investment. A few strategic questions can reveal the home’s desirability and if it is worth the value of the listing price,” Dogan explains. This includes:

— Have you accepted any offers?

— Is the home still fully available?

— Have there been offers that fell through? If so, why?

— Have any home inspections fallen through?

“A home that’s been sitting on the market or has had multiple deals fall apart might indicate an issue — or an opportunity for negotiation,” she adds.

How Long Has the Home Been on the Market?

If the home has been on the market for a while, there’s typically a reason. “If a home is brand new to the market, it may go to the highest bidder quickly. But if it’s been listed for a while, buyers may have more leverage,” Dogan says.

Has the Home Had Any Major Repairs or Renovations?

Asking about past repairs or renovations can reveal a lot about the home’s condition and how well it’s been maintained. Major updates like a new roof or HVAC system can be positives, but they can also raise red flags if the work was done poorly or without proper permits.

“This isn’t just about the flashy upgrades,” says Pendergrass. “Buyers need to know if that finished basement was done by a pro or someone’s cousin who watched a lot of YouTube videos.”

How Old Are the Major Systems and Appliances?

The age of major systems, like the roof, furnace, water heater, plumbing and electrical, can have a big impact on your budget. “These are some of the biggest expenses in homeownership,” Reynolds explains. “Replacing a roof or HVAC system isn’t cheap, so knowing their condition upfront helps you plan or negotiate repairs before closing.”

Similarly, outdated appliances might not be energy efficient or could break down sooner than expected. “While kitchen appliances can often be a simple fix, they can also add up quickly,” says Bryson Taggart, senior business development manager at Opendoor in the greater Phoenix area. “Knowing their condition ahead of time can help you factor in any incremental costs of replacing them into your final home budget.”Are There Any Home Warranties? Taggart recommends asking whether any appliances come with home warranties. A home warranty is a service contract that covers the repair or replacement of major home appliances or systems due to normal wear and tear.

“No matter how new or how great an appliance is when viewing a home, a warranty offers protection if an issue arises,” Taggart says. “I can attest to this tip firsthand. After buying a house last October, I had to use a home warranty on our fridge, microwave and washing machine. If it weren’t for the warranty, my wife and I would have had to replace all three appliances.”

Are There Any Issues With Pests?

This may come up during the inspection if there’s a problem, but it doesn’t hurt to ask and get an answer earlier, especially if it could change how you feel about the property or what you’re willing to offer.

“Pest problems can be a significant nuisance and health hazard,” Taggart says. “Previous issues might suggest ongoing problems or the need for preventive measures.”

How Is the Water Pressure?

Low water pressure can affect your day-to-day comfort. You don’t want to move in and find out the shower barely trickles. You also want to find out if every faucet works for both hot and cold water.

“Any problems with the water can mean the plumbing isn’t properly installed, and can lead to more costly fixes down the line,” Taggart says.

