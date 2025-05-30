Qudian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Friday reported net income of $20.7 million in…

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Friday reported net income of $20.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Xiamen, China-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.