Quanta Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $144.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $6.23 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.87 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.05 to $10.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $26.7 billion to $27.2 billion.

