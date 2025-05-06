Qualys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $47.5…

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $159.7 million to $162.7 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $648 million to $657 million.

