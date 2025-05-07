Qiagen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $90.8…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $90.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $483.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.