Q2 Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $189.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $191 million to $195 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $776 million to $783 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

