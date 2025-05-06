Purple Innovation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.3 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRPL

