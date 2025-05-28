Pure Storage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $778.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $771.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $845 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $3.51 billion.

