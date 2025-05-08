Puma Biotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $46 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.