PTC Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $866.6 million.…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $866.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $10.04.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTCT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.