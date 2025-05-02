Proto Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported profit of $3.6…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported profit of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $126.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Proto Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $124 million to $132 million for the fiscal second quarter.

