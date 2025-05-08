Prothena: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its first…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period.

