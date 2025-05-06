Protagonist Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.3 million.

